SYDNEY, Aug 7 Australian shares are seen dipping
at the open on Thursday, as investors may exercise caution over
increasing tension in Ukraine and Wall Street closed mostly
flat, though a gain in bullion prices may buoy some resource
stocks.
* Local share price index futures declined 0.1
percent, a 62-point premium/discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on
Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1
percent in early trade.
* Major U.S. stock indexes ended little changed overnight,
as tensions in Ukraine and Russia and a failed merger between
Sprint and T-Mobile offset gains in shares of consumer staples.
* Russia will ban all imports of food from the United States
and all fruit and vegetables from Europe, the state news agency
reported on Wednesday, a sweeping response to Western sanctions
imposed over its support for rebels in Ukraine.
* Copper sank to a five-week low, pressured by a strong
dollar and data pointing to slowing growth in top metals
consumer China.
* Gold rose 1.6 percent on safe-haven buying triggered by
worries there could be an escalation of the military conflict in
Ukraine and by a weak undertone in global equities.
* The Australia-AIG construction index and Australian
employment data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics is due
later on Thursday.
* World No. 2 miner Rio Tinto will report first-half
results, while Tabcorp will release its full-year results later
in the day.
* Singapore property giant Fraser's Centrepoint Ltd's
A$2.6 billion takeover for smaller Australian rival
Australand Ltd closes today.
* Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd said its CFO Stephen
Mentzines has resigned.
* Integrated Research Ltd has issued a profit
guidance, saying it sees a revenue increase of 9 percent to
A$53.2 million when compared to the prior year.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2257 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,920.24 0 0.030
USD/JPY 102.12 0.03 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.469 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1,306.34 0.03 0.350
US CRUDE 96.9 -0.02 -0.020
DOW JONES 16,443.34 0.08 13.87
ASIA ADRS 150.53 -0.31 -0.46
----------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends near flat as Russia concerns linger
* U.S. crude settles at 6-month low, Brent languishing
* Gold rises 1.6 pct on worries over Ukraine, growth
* Copper hits 5-week low on strong dollar, China data
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double-click on
(Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)