SYDNEY, Aug 7 Australian shares are seen dipping at the open on Thursday, as investors may exercise caution over increasing tension in Ukraine and Wall Street closed mostly flat, though a gain in bullion prices may buoy some resource stocks. * Local share price index futures declined 0.1 percent, a 62-point premium/discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1 percent in early trade. * Major U.S. stock indexes ended little changed overnight, as tensions in Ukraine and Russia and a failed merger between Sprint and T-Mobile offset gains in shares of consumer staples. * Russia will ban all imports of food from the United States and all fruit and vegetables from Europe, the state news agency reported on Wednesday, a sweeping response to Western sanctions imposed over its support for rebels in Ukraine. * Copper sank to a five-week low, pressured by a strong dollar and data pointing to slowing growth in top metals consumer China. * Gold rose 1.6 percent on safe-haven buying triggered by worries there could be an escalation of the military conflict in Ukraine and by a weak undertone in global equities. * The Australia-AIG construction index and Australian employment data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics is due later on Thursday. * World No. 2 miner Rio Tinto will report first-half results, while Tabcorp will release its full-year results later in the day. * Singapore property giant Fraser's Centrepoint Ltd's A$2.6 billion takeover for smaller Australian rival Australand Ltd closes today. * Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd said its CFO Stephen Mentzines has resigned. * Integrated Research Ltd has issued a profit guidance, saying it sees a revenue increase of 9 percent to A$53.2 million when compared to the prior year. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2257 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,920.24 0 0.030 USD/JPY 102.12 0.03 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.469 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1,306.34 0.03 0.350 US CRUDE 96.9 -0.02 -0.020 DOW JONES 16,443.34 0.08 13.87 ASIA ADRS 150.53 -0.31 -0.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends near flat as Russia concerns linger * U.S. crude settles at 6-month low, Brent languishing * Gold rises 1.6 pct on worries over Ukraine, growth * Copper hits 5-week low on strong dollar, China data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)