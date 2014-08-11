BRIEF-Skanska sells office building in Gothenburg
* Skanska sells the office building Piren2 in Gothenburg, Sweden, for about SEK 410 mln to Platzer Fastigheter AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Aug 11 Australian shares rose 0.4 percent on Monday, snapping a six-session losing streak, with investor sentiment underpinned by a jump on Wall Street and easing tensions in Ukraine.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 21.7 points to 5,457.0 at the close of trade. The benchmark lost 2.2 percent last week, its biggest weekly loss since mid-March.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.1 percent or 5.6 points to 5,049.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Skanska sells the office building Piren2 in Gothenburg, Sweden, for about SEK 410 mln to Platzer Fastigheter AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, April 20 China's stock investors are chasing up the country's version of the "Nifty 50" index as their love affair with trendy small caps fades amid a regulatory crackdown on speculation and concerns that the economy may lose momentum later in the year.