(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 11 Australian shares rose 0.4 percent on Monday, snapping a six-session losing streak, with investor sentiment underpinned by a jump on Wall Street and easing tensions in Ukraine.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 21.7 points to 5,457.0 at the close of trade. The benchmark lost 2.2 percent last week, its biggest weekly loss since mid-March.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.1 percent or 5.6 points to 5,049.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)