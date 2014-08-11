MELBOURNE, Aug 12 Australian shares are poised to open higher, buoyed by the big miners as copper prices held steady and geopolitical tension eased in Ukraine. Earnings season rolls on with property trust GPT Group reporting on Tuesday. * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,416.0, however that was a 41-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Monday, snapping six days of losses. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 1.3 points to 5,050.98 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, extending the rally from Friday as investors hoped that Russia's move to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine would ease tensions between the two countries. * Copper steadied on Monday as the easing of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and optimism about the outlook for China's economy and metals demand offset expectations of rising copper supplies. * GPT Group reported a 3.3 percent rise in adjusted funds from operations to A$183 million in the first half of 2014, and said it was on track to deliver earnings per share growth of a at least 3 percent this year. * Satellite communications provider Speedcast lists on the Australian bourse on Tuesday, after raising A$150 million. Its float comes a day after shares in Singapore-based mobile gaming company MigMe nearly doubled in value on their debut in a back-door listing through explorer Latin Gold. * Westpac Banking Corp announced its New Zealand chief Peter Clare has resigned. --------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2246 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,936.92 0.28 5.330 USD/JPY 102.22 0.04 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4293 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1,307.36 -0.04 -0.480 US CRUDE 97.87 -0.21 -0.210 DOW JONES 16,569.98 0.10 16.05 ASIA ADRS 151.49 0.42 0.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends up for 2nd day on Russia relief hopes * Oil edges up on expectations of inventory drawdown * Gold flat as equities rise, easing tension limits gain * Copper steady on easing Ukraine tension, China view For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Compiled by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)