MELBOURNE, Aug 12 Australian shares are poised
to open higher, buoyed by the big miners as copper prices held
steady and geopolitical tension eased in Ukraine. Earnings
season rolls on with property trust GPT Group reporting
on Tuesday.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 5,416.0, however that was a 41-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.4
percent on Monday, snapping six days of losses.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 1.3
points to 5,050.98 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, extending the rally
from Friday as investors hoped that Russia's move to send
humanitarian aid to Ukraine would ease tensions between the two
countries.
* Copper steadied on Monday as the easing of tensions
between Russia and Ukraine and optimism about the outlook for
China's economy and metals demand offset expectations of rising
copper supplies.
* GPT Group reported a 3.3 percent rise in adjusted
funds from operations to A$183 million in the first half of
2014, and said it was on track to deliver earnings per share
growth of a at least 3 percent this year.
* Satellite communications provider Speedcast
lists on the Australian bourse on Tuesday, after raising A$150
million. Its float comes a day after shares in Singapore-based
mobile gaming company MigMe nearly doubled in value on
their debut in a back-door listing through explorer Latin Gold.
* Westpac Banking Corp announced its New Zealand
chief Peter Clare has resigned.
--------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2246 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,936.92 0.28 5.330
USD/JPY 102.22 0.04 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4293 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1,307.36 -0.04 -0.480
US CRUDE 97.87 -0.21 -0.210
DOW JONES 16,569.98 0.10 16.05
ASIA ADRS 151.49 0.42 0.64
----------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends up for 2nd day on Russia relief hopes
* Oil edges up on expectations of inventory drawdown
* Gold flat as equities rise, easing tension limits gain
* Copper steady on easing Ukraine tension, China view
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double-click on
(Compiled by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)