SYDNEY Aug 14 Australian shares are set to rise
on Thursday, underpinned by a firmer finish on Wall Street,
better-than-expected earnings for telco giant Telstra and a
return to profit for media group Fairfax.
* Local share price index futures climbed 0.9
percent to 5,483.0, to sit at a 31.7 point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dipped
0.3 percent on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones
industrial average returning to positive territory for the year,
as surging biotech shares helped investors shrug off
disappointing retail sales data.
* Telstra Corporation Ltd, Australia's largest
telco, reported a 14.3 percent rise in annual net profit on
Thursday, beating analyst expectations, and announced a A$1
billion ($930 million) share buyback.
* Australian media group Fairfax Media Ltd reported
a return to profit on Thursday, posting annual net earnings of
A$224.4 million ($208.8 million) after slashing costs, but
warned of difficult trading conditions.
* Industrial property development company Goodman Group Pty
Ltd says its full year revenue and other income soared
46.7 percent to A$1.68 billion.
* Copper fell to a seven-week low, dragged down by
disappointing data on top consumer China's property sector,
which raised concerns about the outlook for the metal used in
power and construction.
* Gold rose after soft retail sales pointed to some loss of
momentum in the U.S. economy, reducing fears among bullion
investors that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates
sooner than expected.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2311 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1946.72 0.67% 12.970
USD/JPY 102.42 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4202 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1312.4 0.00% 0.040
US CRUDE 97.34 -0.26% -0.250
DOW JONES 16651.80 0.55% 91.26
ASIA ADRS 152.93 0.98% 1.49
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Biotechs lift Wall St; Dow back in black for 2014
* Brent rises on supply risks, U.S. crude down as stockpiles
build
* Gold prices rise after U.S. retail sales disappoint
* Copper slumps to 7-week low on China demand fears
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)