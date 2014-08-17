MELBOURNE, Aug 18 Australian shares are set to open a touch higher on Monday, but will mostly take their cue from earnings from a range of companies, led by National Australia Bank, rail operator Aurizon Holdings and top gold miner Newcrest Mining. * Others reporting results on Monday include real estate investment trust Stockland Group, gloves and condoms maker Ansell and New Zealand's Contact Energy. * Share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,516.0, holding at a discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Friday, ending the week up 2.4 percent. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 1.84 points to 5,076.2 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday, paring an earlier selloff sparked by reports of Ukraine shelling a Russian armored column. * The price of copper edged higher on Friday as some investors bought back short positions to take profits ahead of the weekend. Gains were capped as a gloomy outlook for growth in top metals consumer China raised concerns about demand. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2231 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1955.06 -0.01% -0.120 USD/JPY 102.39 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3415 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1301.71 -0.21% -2.680 US CRUDE 96.9 -0.46% -0.450 DOW JONES 16662.91 -0.30% -50.67 ASIA ADRS 153.63 0.00% 0.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends mixed, recovers from Ukraine-driven slide * Oil jumps after Ukraine says hit Russian force * Gold cuts losses on renewed Russia-Ukraine tensions * Copper at lowest level since June on China worries For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Editing by Eric Walsh)