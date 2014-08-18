BRIEF-Freddie Mac projects home sales to decrease to 5.90 mln in 2017
* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Aug 18 Australian shares ended 0.4 percent higher on Monday, propped up by miners and the defensive sector as investors digested a batch of earnings results released earlier in the session.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbd 20.6 points to 5,587.1 at the close of trade. The benchmark added 0.3 percxent on Friday, ending the week up 2.4 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 7 points to finish the session at 5,071.1. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"
April 18 Bank of America Corp's quarterly profit rose 44 percent as its investment banking and trading units produced hefty gains, and higher long term interest rates also underpinned results for the second-largest U.S. bank.