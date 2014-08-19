(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 19 Australian shares added 0.7 percent on Tuesday, steered higher by a batch of robust earnings results with additional support offered by gains in mining stocks and an upbeat session on Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 36.7 to 5,623.8 at the close of trade, its fourth consecutive session of gains. The benchmark ended 0.4 percent higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.9 percent or 43.1 points to finish the session at 5,114.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)