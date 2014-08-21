(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Aug 21 Australian shares added 0.1
percent to close at a fresh six-year high, though a
disappointing survey on Chinese manufacturing took much of the
shine off a handful of strong earnings reports and Wall Street's
upbeat performance.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 4.3 points to 5,638.9 at
the close of trade after earlier hitting an intraday high of
5,679.5. The benchmark rose for a sixth consecutive session, its
longest winning streak since mid-July.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2
percent or 12.6 points to 5,152.9.
