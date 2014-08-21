Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Friday,
scaling six-year peaks as investors digest more company profit
reports, including from oil and gas producer Santos, which could
reward shareholders with a cash return.
* Share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to
5,615.0 to sit at a 23.9-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on
Thursday, posting its sixth straight day of gains.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent to 5,159.2 in early trade, with Sky Network Ltd
up 1.4 percent after it beat market forecasts, posting a 21
percent rise in full-year profit.
* Wall Street gave a positive lead for the Australian and
New Zealand markets. The S&P 500 rose to close at a record after
a flurry of positive economic data, as investors hoped for signs
from an annual meeting of central bankers that interest-rate
hikes are not imminent.
* Copper steadied after U.S. data signalled a strengthening
economy, but sluggish growth elsewhere in the world kept the
metal under pressure.
* New Zealand's Spark Ltd, formerly known as
Telecom NZ, reported a 94 percent rise in net annual profit,
with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation in line with its own and market forecasts.
* Australian shopping mall owner Federation Centres Ltd
reported 8.2 percent growth in underlying earnings to
A$242.9 million and said it expected earnings per security to
rise in the year to June 2015.
* Atlas Iron warned it would book around A$25
million in impairment charges for the 2014 financial year after
selling its stake in Shaw River Manganese Ltd, some
tenements and office space in a move to cut costs.
* Along with Santos, mineral sands miner Iluka Resources
and IOOF Holdings are due to report earnings
on Friday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2236 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1992.37 0.29% 5.860
USD/JPY 103.83 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4086 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1276.61 -0.03% -0.380
US CRUDE 93.86 -0.11% -0.100
DOW JONES 17039.49 0.36% 60.36
ASIA ADRS 154.21 -0.09% -0.13
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 sets record close on signs of healthier economy
* Crude oil recovers on U.S. economic data
* Gold hits 2-month low on technical sales, Fed fears
* Copper steadies on U.S. data
