* ASX 200 rises 0.3 percent, investors buy in for seventh
consecutive session
* Gains capped as handful of shares including FXJ, DMP trade
ex-dividend
* 120 shares higher, 65 shares lower, 15 shares unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Thuy Ong and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Aug 22 Australian shares rose
0.3 percent on Friday, boosted by solid earnings from Santos
which supported the energy sector, though gains were tempered as
some stocks traded ex-dividend.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 16.9 points to 5,655.8 by
0206 GMT. The benchamrk is on track to post its seventh
consecutive session of gains, and is set to jump 1.6 percent for
the week.
Santos Ltd soared 3.4 percent to A$15.07, its
highest since November 2013, after the oil and gas producer beat
forecasts with a 3 percent rise in first-half core profit.
Among other oil and gas producers, Oil Search Ltd
added 0.4 percent, while Woodside Petroleum Ltd
advanced 0.3 percent.
The benchmark index hit a 5-1/2 week trough of 5,509.0 on
August 8, but has since jumped some 150 points to trade at
six-year highs, underpinned by a robust earnings season.
"What the market has been particularly bolstered by is the
market capital return to shareholders, be it increased
dividends, special dividends, or buybacks," said Tony Russell,
senior equities adviser and stockbroker at Morgans.
"In a climate of low interest rates, investors have really
warmed to that."
A handful of stocks also went ex-dividend, with Fairfax
Media Ltd sliding 3.2 percent, Domino's Pizza
Enterprises Ltd down 1.7 percent, and casino operator
Echo Entertainment Ltd falling 2.8 percent.
Crown Resorts Ltd rose 1.6 percent after the
Victorian State government extended the licence for its biggest
casino by 17 years and scrapped a tax on high rollers.
Atlas Iron Ltd dropped 4.7 percent to two-week lows
of A$0.65 after warning it would book around A$25 million in
impairment charges for the 2014 financial year after selling its
stake in Shaw River Manganese Ltd, some tenements and
office space in a move to cut costs.
Australian shopping mall owner Federation Centres Ltd
jumped 2.6 percent to a three-month high of A$2.72
after reporting a 8.2 percent growth in underlying earnings to
A$242.9 million and said it expected earnings per security to
rise in the year to June 2015.
New Zealand stocks edged higher for the fourth session in a
row, with the benchmark NZX-50 index rising 0.1 percent
to 5,157.36.
Among the leaders, Sky Network Television was up
2.3 percent to NZ$6.66 after reporting a 21 percent increase in
profit on a year ago, well ahead of expectations.
The second-biggest stock, Spark Ltd, formerly
Telecom NZ, reported a solid yearly profit on the back of asset
sale proceeds, but adjusted underlying earnings were less hefty.
The company upped its final dividend but still traded 1 percent
lower at NZ$2.88.
Insurance company Tower Ltd rose 1.6 percent to
NZ$1.90, a one-year high, after the Reserve Bank of NZ, which
supervises the sector, cut the minimum solvency level for the
company by NZ$30 million to NZ$50 million.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)