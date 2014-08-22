(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 22 Australian shares edged 0.1 percent higher on Friday, boosted by solid earnings from Santos Ltd which supported the energy sector, though gains were tempered as some stocks traded ex-dividend.

Santos jumped 3.9 percent to A$15.16, its highest since November 2013.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 6.7 points to 5,645.6 at the close of trade, and gained 1.4 percent for the week, climbing for a second week. The benchmark posted its seventh consecutive session of gains, its longest such streak since mid-July.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent, or 14.1 points to 5,167.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)