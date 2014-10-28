* Australia share index down 0.4 percent
* falling oil, iron ore prices weigh
* 128 shares down, 56 shares up, 15 shares unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Swati Pandey and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Oct 28 Australian shares fell
0.4 percent on Tuesday, backing off from six-week highs under
pressure from weak global data and resources and energy sectors
amid falling iron ore and oil prices.
Disappointing data showing the pace of growth in the U.S.
services sector slowed in October to a six-month low and weak
German business sentiment also sapped confidence.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell about 23.3 points to
5,435.6 by 0100 GMT. The benchmark, which rose 0.9 percent on
Monday, has risen in eight of the past ten sessions.
"Consumer confidence in Australia is at below average level,
European growth has been quite sluggish, and even American
growth has some question marks around it. The market is a little
bit nervous about these factors," said Damien Boey, equity
strategist at Credit Suisse.
"Liquidity has been really quite poor and the performance of
equities has been positive but not quite as much as bonds," he
said.
Iron ore - the top revenue earner for global miners Vale
, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
- has struggled to recover since falling below $100 a
tonne in mid-May. The commodity has lost 40 percent of its value
this year, hit hard by a flood of supply as China's demand
growth slows.
BHP, Rio, Newcrest Mining Ltd, Orica and
Fortescue Metals Group were all down 1.4-2 percent.
U.S. crude oil briefly tumbled to a 28-month low
below $80 a barrel after Goldman Sachs slashed its crude price
forecasts, citing abundant supply and lackluster demand.
U.S. stocks failed to inspire, ending near flat on Monday,
pausing after the S&P 500's biggest weekly gain since January
2013.
Of the major banks, only Westpac Banking Corp was
trading higher while healthcare sector and consumer staples
provided some support.
CSL Ltd was up 1.3 percent after it said it will
acquire Novartis' influenza vaccine business in a $275 million
deal.
BC Iron tumbled 9 percent after it cut its sales
guidance for the year to June 2015, while Beach Energy
slipped 7.5 percent as its quarterly revenue fell 12 percent on
the prior quarter.
The New Zealand stock market was flat after a long weekend
with the benchmark NZX-50 index sitting marginally lower
at 5,332.18 but within sight of last week's record high.
The slight softness was being driven by a 1.1 percent fall
in top-stock Fletcher Building to NZ$8.44 which was
partially offset by modest gains for top-10 companies Auckland
International Airport, Sky TV, and casino
operator Sky City.
Auction company and takeover target Turners Group
was up 2 percent at NZ$3.09 on low volumes after Dorchester
Pacific's offer was declared unconditional.
Campervan and tourist attractions company Tourism Holdings
was 4.2 percent higher at NZ$1.48, as it reiterated its
aim to lift net profit by 35 percent this year in a presentation
to a fund managers conference.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)