SYDNEY Oct 29 Australian shares are set to rise modestly on Wednesday, hovering around six-week highs after Wall Street jumped overnight, though trading may be cautious ahead of full year results from Australia's top banks later in the week.

* Investors are also eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, where it is likely to reinforce expectations it will wait a long while before rising interest rates, although the Fed is all but certain to announce the end of its massive bond-buying stimulus.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,477, a 24.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark pared losses to close 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent overnight, with the S&P 500 ending above its 50-day moving average for the first time in almost a month as strong earnings eased concerns about the outlook for corporate America.

* Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI lost 1 percent to $78.80 a tonne. Copper prices hit a two-week high, while gold finished firmer as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer spending data pressured the dollar.

* Lottery and gaming company Tatts Group Ltd holds its AGM later in the day.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2156 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1985.05 1.19% 23.420 USD/JPY 108.14 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2996 -- 0.043 SPOT GOLD 1228 0.02% 0.300 US CRUDE 81.54 0.15% 0.120 DOW JONES 17005.75 1.12% 187.81 ASIA ADRS 145.68 1.41% 2.03 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St jumps 1 pct, S&P ends above key level * Oil rises after 2-day loss; U.S. inventories seen up again * Gold firms on weak U.S. durable goods data; Fed eyed * Copper hits two-week high on supply disruption worries

