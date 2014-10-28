SYDNEY Oct 29 Australian shares are set to rise
modestly on Wednesday, hovering around six-week highs after Wall
Street jumped overnight, though trading may be cautious ahead of
full year results from Australia's top banks later in the week.
* Investors are also eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting, where it is likely to reinforce
expectations it will wait a long while before rising interest
rates, although the Fed is all but certain to announce the end
of its massive bond-buying stimulus.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent
to 5,477, a 24.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark pared losses to close 0.1
percent lower on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent overnight, with the
S&P 500 ending above its 50-day moving average for the first
time in almost a month as strong earnings eased concerns about
the outlook for corporate America.
* Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
lost 1 percent to $78.80 a tonne. Copper prices hit a two-week
high, while gold finished firmer as softer-than-expected U.S.
consumer spending data pressured the dollar.
* Lottery and gaming company Tatts Group Ltd holds
its AGM later in the day.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2156 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1985.05 1.19% 23.420
USD/JPY 108.14 0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2996 -- 0.043
SPOT GOLD 1228 0.02% 0.300
US CRUDE 81.54 0.15% 0.120
DOW JONES 17005.75 1.12% 187.81
ASIA ADRS 145.68 1.41% 2.03
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by)