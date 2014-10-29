BRIEF-Rongan Property's 2016 net profit up, Q1 surges
* Says 2016 net profit up 44.2 percent y/y at 148.9 million yuan ($21.61 million)
SYDNEY Oct 29 Australian shares pared early gains to end flat on Wednesday as investors overlooked strong advances on Wall St and instead opted for caution before earnings reports from Australia's top banks later in the week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1 percent or 4.9 points to 5,447.7, the same percentage fall as the previous day.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent or 17.54 points to finish the session at 5355.88.
SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore on Wednesday launched a S$1 billion ($717.31 million) fund to invest in companies with strong intellectual property profiles as part of a government push to establish the city-state as a global IP centre.