SYDNEY Oct 30 Australian shares are set to have a muted start on Thursday following disappointing results from the country's fourth lender by market value.

National Australia Bank said annual cash profit fell almost 10 percent, its second drop in three years, hit by writedowns for its troubled UK business.

A small dip on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve ended its stimulative monthly bond-buying program and expressed confidence in U.S. economic prospects is also likely to weigh on Australian shares.

* Local share price index futures rose 1 point to 5,430.0, a 17.7-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Wednesday. The benchmark index fell 0.1 percent in the last session.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was up 0.7 percent in early trade.

* Both the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent after the Fed comments.

* Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI fell to $78.60 a tonne, but copper prices hit a two-week high.

* The Federal Reserve largely dismissed recent financial market volatility in a policy statement, following a two-day meeting, dimming growth in Europe and a weak inflation outlook as unlikely to undercut progress toward its unemployment and inflation goals.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2235 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1982.3 -0.14% -2.750 USD/JPY 108.82 -0.06% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.321 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1212.27 0.06% 0.730 US CRUDE 82 -0.24% -0.200 DOW JONES 16974.31 -0.18% -31.44 ASIA ADRS 145.74 0.04% 0.06 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St ends with modest decline after Fed * Oil up as U.S. crude stocks rise less than expected * Gold falls as Fed focuses on bright U.S. outlook * Higher stocks pull nickel back from two-week peak

For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Editing by David Gregorio)