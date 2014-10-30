Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Oct 30 Australian shares rose on Thursday, buoyed by financials and consumer stocks, as investors took heart from the Federal Reserve's optimism about the U.S. economic recovery and shrugged off a profit drop by major lender National Australia Bank.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 0.5 percent at 5,476.2, a whisker away from a seven-week high touched Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent or 14.3 points to finish the session at 5,370.18, having climbed to a record high of 5,381.71. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.