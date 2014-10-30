SYDNEY, Oct 31 Australian shares are set to tick
higher on Friday, supported by Wall Street and as investors
digest earnings reports from Australia's top-tier banks, which
reported rises in profits, though a dip in metals prices may cap
gains.
The local share price index futures rose 0.5
percent to 5,483, a 6.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on
Thursday, snapping two sessions of losses.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent
in early trade.
Wall Street rose overnight, boosted by a strong reading on
quarterly economic growth and by another round of upbeat
earnings reports.
Iron ore prices dipped overnight, with little sign Chinese
buyers would risk big purchases faced with uncertain demands.
Gold edged lower while copper fell more than 1.0 percent as the
dollar rallied on strong U.S. growth data.
Macquarie Group posted a 35 percent rise in
first-half net profit bolstered by its asset management division
and a recent focus on housing loans.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp posted a 10
percent rise in full-year cash profit, its fifth straight year
of record profit.
