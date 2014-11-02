SYDNEY, Nov 3 - Australian shares are set to
open higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street which ended at
record highs following strong earnings.
Australia's stock index futures edged up 0.1
percent to 5,526, though it was a 0.6 point discount to the
close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The
local benchmark leapt 4.4 percent in October, bouncing from a 6
percent drop the previous month.
Shares of Westpac Banking Corp are expected to have
a strong start after the bank booked a fifth straight year of
record profit.
The nation's No. 2 lender by value said cash profit came to
A$7.6 billion ($6.64 billion), meeting the average forecast from
seven analysts polled by Reuters. Revenues rose 7 percent in the
year.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1
percent in early trade.
The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday and
other indexes posted strong gains for a second week after the
Bank of Japan's surprise move to ramp up its stimulus program.
Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI dipped on Friday, but were up
more than 1 percent for the month. Still, they remained near
five-year lows touched late September.
Gold and silver sank to their lowest since 2010 on Friday
after the Bank of Japan's stimulus move.
