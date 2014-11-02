SYDNEY, Nov 3 - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street which ended at record highs following strong earnings. Australia's stock index futures edged up 0.1 percent to 5,526, though it was a 0.6 point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The local benchmark leapt 4.4 percent in October, bouncing from a 6 percent drop the previous month. Shares of Westpac Banking Corp are expected to have a strong start after the bank booked a fifth straight year of record profit. The nation's No. 2 lender by value said cash profit came to A$7.6 billion ($6.64 billion), meeting the average forecast from seven analysts polled by Reuters. Revenues rose 7 percent in the year. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent in early trade. The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday and other indexes posted strong gains for a second week after the Bank of Japan's surprise move to ramp up its stimulus program. Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI dipped on Friday, but were up more than 1 percent for the month. Still, they remained near five-year lows touched late September. Gold and silver sank to their lowest since 2010 on Friday after the Bank of Japan's stimulus move. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)