SYDNEY, November 3 Australian shares closed down
on Monday as sluggish Chinese manufacturing data underscored
concerns of cooling growth in the country's key export market,
while a surprise slump in domestic building approvals also hurt
sentiment.
A weaker than expected quarterly sales result from grocery
store giant Woolworths Ltd also triggered a selloff in
the stock, down nearly 5 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.4 percent or 19.7
points to 5506.4, pulling back after ending the week with a near
1 percent rally on an unexpected move by the Bank of Japan to
ease policy further in the face of a tottering economy and low
inflation.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.6
percent or 30.4 points to finish the session at 5418.2.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)