(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, November 3 Australian shares closed down on Monday as sluggish Chinese manufacturing data underscored concerns of cooling growth in the country's key export market, while a surprise slump in domestic building approvals also hurt sentiment.

A weaker than expected quarterly sales result from grocery store giant Woolworths Ltd also triggered a selloff in the stock, down nearly 5 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.4 percent or 19.7 points to 5506.4, pulling back after ending the week with a near 1 percent rally on an unexpected move by the Bank of Japan to ease policy further in the face of a tottering economy and low inflation.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.6 percent or 30.4 points to finish the session at 5418.2. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)