SYDNEY, Nov 4 Australian shares are set for a firm start on Tuesday after Wall Street touched record highs, but concerns about a cooling economy in China could weigh on sentiment. * The local share price index futures rose 0.9 percent, or 38 points, narrowing its discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. * The benchmark eased 0.4 percent on Monday to 5,506.4 points. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade at 5,416.16 points. * Australia trade balance, retail sales due around 0030 GMT, RBA cash rate due 0330 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, please double-click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, please double-click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)