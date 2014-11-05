* Australia share index down 0.5 pct, NZ stocks off 0.1 pct
* CBA reports Q1 cash profit up 10 pct
* In Australia: 46 shares down, 132 shares up, 21 shares
unchanged
By Cecile Lefort and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Nov 5 Australian and New
Zealand shares slipped on Wednesday with weaker iron ore, copper
and oil prices dragging down Australia's heavyweight resources
sector amid concerns about global demand.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 29.9 points to 5,490 by
01:20 GMT, pulling away from a two-month peak set on Monday.
Energy and basic materials suffered the most with 1 percent
losses, while miners added to the pain. Spot iron ore prices
dropped to their weakest level since 2009 on Tuesday as a supply
glut keeps pressure on the commodity, which has fallen 42
percent this year. Bluechips BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio
Tinto gave up around 1 percent, while BC Iron
tumbled nearly 7 percent to hit five-year lows at $0.900.
Financial sector stocks also weighed, even though
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) posted a near 10
percent rise in first-quarter cash profits.
Three of Australia's major four banks, including CBA, have
posted record profits in the recently-ended financial year
although their results highlight future challenges in
maintaining earnings momentum.
"Even CBA's strong result where we saw a 14 percent jump in
first quarter earnings to A$2.3 billion did little to influence
the downtrend," said Tristan K'Nell, head of trading at Quay
Equities, seeing falling crude oil and iron ore as a major
reason for the decline.
CBA shares shed 0.2 percent to $80.62, having touched a
two-month peak of $81.10 Tuesday. National Australia Bank
dropped nearly 1 percent.
Transfield Services Ltd, which runs the Australia's
offshore refugee detention centres, had better luck after it
upgraded earnings forecasts. It rose 1.8 percent after it said
it may still reach a buyout agreement with Spain's Ferrovial SA
.
Shares of building materials maker CSR Ltd rose 1.4
percent, helped by the company reporting a 15 percent rise in
its half-year revenues.
Next flash point is HSBC China Services PMI data due out
later in the session. Australia is sensitive to news
out of China, the nation's top export market.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index slipped 6.7
points or 0.1 percent to 5,416.51, hovering just below a
lifetime closing high of 5,423.26 hit on Tuesday.
Outdoor clothing manufacturer Kathmandu was the
biggest decliner in early trade, falling 1.87 percent to
NZ$3.15, while materials maker Fletcher Building fell
1.2 percent to NZ48.54
Nuplex slipped 0.64 percent to a two-week low of
NZ$3.11 after the resins and coatings manufacturer on Wednesday
forecast 2015 earnings between NZ$115 million and NZ$125 million
following the sale of some of its businesses, lower than
NZ$125.7 million in the year just ended.
NZ Oil and Gas jumped 2.63 percent to a three-month
high of $NZ0.78, extending gains as investors continued to buy
up the oil and gas explorer and producer a day after it
signalled plans to return capital to shareholders.
