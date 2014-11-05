SYDNEY, Nov 6 Australian shares are expected to
rise on Thursday as investors take a strong lead from overseas
markets and a rise in oil prices, though gains may be tempered
by a sharp fall in the local currency overnight.
The local share price index futures was 14 points
higher at 5,518, just above the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark closed the previous session down 2
points, or 0.04 percent, at 5,517.9.
Overnight, the Australian dollar fell nearly 2 U.S. cents to
a four-year low as the U.S. dollar gained on strong private
payrolls data and optimism about the impact of a sweeping
Republican victory in U.S. mid-term elections.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2
percent, or 10 points, to 5,412.15 in early trade.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)