SYDNEY, Nov 6 Australian shares are expected to rise on Thursday as investors take a strong lead from overseas markets and a rise in oil prices, though gains may be tempered by a sharp fall in the local currency overnight. The local share price index futures was 14 points higher at 5,518, just above the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed the previous session down 2 points, or 0.04 percent, at 5,517.9. Overnight, the Australian dollar fell nearly 2 U.S. cents to a four-year low as the U.S. dollar gained on strong private payrolls data and optimism about the impact of a sweeping Republican victory in U.S. mid-term elections. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent, or 10 points, to 5,412.15 in early trade. (For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double-click on ) (For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on ) (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)