SYDNEY, Nov 7 - Australian stocks are likely to track Wall Street higher on Friday with steadying metal prices possibly providing some support to mining shares. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,523.0, a 0.3 percent premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark ended down 0.21 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.18 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Leslie Adler)