* Shares up 0.5 pct on broad-based rally
* RBA re-iterates record low cash rate is appropriate
* 154 shares up, 35 down, 10 unchanged
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Nov 11 Australian shares rose
0.5 percent on Friday on broad-based gains across all sectors as
the European Central Bank vowed to take more easing steps to
spark growth in the euro zone.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 27.3 points to 5,533.4
by 0040 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Thursday.
The index has been trading in a narrow range of 5,400 to
5,550 over the last 10 sessions in the absence of any major
triggers and analysts expect that to continue.
"It's a follow on from the U.S. and European markets.
Draghi's comments, which indicate a commitment to increase the
balance sheet to its March 2012 level, were taken very
positively by the market," said Shane Oliver, head of investment
strategy at AMP Capital.
Traders will be more focused on U.S. non-farm payrolls
later on Friday and trade data from China, Australia's key
export market, expected over the weekend.
On Thursday, Wall Street rose in a volatile session, with
the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500
hitting record closing highs.
Iron ore miners such as Atlas Iron and BC Iron
soared on Friday after a heavy sell-off in the previous
session. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were up
about 1 percent. Iron ore prices, at 5-year lows, are likely to
drop further in a well supplied market.
National Australia Bank and Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group down 3.2 respectively and 2.6
percent respectively as they traded ex-dividend.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking
Corp were both up about 0.8 percent each.
Ten Network jumped as much as 13 percent to its highest
since Oct 22 on market talk about Discovery Communications
weighing up a joint bid with News Corp to buy
the struggling broadcaster.
UGL Ltd fell nearly 9 percent to its lowest level
since Aug. 2004 after it revealed cost blow-outs at its Atlanta
power project.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index rose 11.7 points
or 0.2 percent to 5,415.34, as gains in technology shares lifted
the index near a record closing high of 5,423.26 hit earlier
this week.
Xero jumped 5.7 percent to a three-week high of
NZ$18.10 ($13.92), extending gains after the accounting software
developer said it will acquire a Seattle-based online payroll
firm.
Further gains in the index were capped by a 2.58 percent
slide in New Zealand Oil and Gas to NZ$0.755, as
investors booked profits in the company's climb to a 3 1/2-month
high of NZ$0.81 earlier this week.
