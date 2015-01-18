SYDNEY, Jan 19 Australian shares are likely to have a strong start on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street spurred by encouraging U.S. economic data and a bounce in energy stocks. Mining companies are expected to lead gains following a near 4 percent jump in BHP Billiton's U.S. ADRs on Friday. Australia's share price index futures rose 76 points to 5,307, a 7.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index dropped nearly 3 percent last week, its biggest decline in around 18 months. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent in early trade, pulling closer to a record high set last week. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; editing by Susan Thomas)