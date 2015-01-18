RPT-COLUMN-How would you like your aluminium? Green or black? Andy Home
LONDON, May 10 Aluminium is one of the materials benefiting from the greening of the world's economy.
SYDNEY, Jan 19 Australian shares are likely to have a strong start on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street spurred by encouraging U.S. economic data and a bounce in energy stocks. Mining companies are expected to lead gains following a near 4 percent jump in BHP Billiton's U.S. ADRs on Friday. Australia's share price index futures rose 76 points to 5,307, a 7.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index dropped nearly 3 percent last week, its biggest decline in around 18 months. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent in early trade, pulling closer to a record high set last week. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; editing by Susan Thomas)
LONDON, May 10 Aluminium is one of the materials benefiting from the greening of the world's economy.
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.