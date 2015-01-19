ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Jan 19 Australian shares pared gains to close 0.2 percent higher on Monday as consumer staples and telecom stocks came under pressure in afternoon trades and as investors turned anxious ahead of economic data from China.
The S&P/ASX 200 index came off highs to rise 9.86 points to 5,309.10 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Friday and posted its biggest weekly drop since June 2013.
Ozforex was the worst performer on the index. Woolworths turned negative in later session to fall over 1 percent while Wesfarmers fell 0.3 percent. Telstra was down 0.8 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended up 0.38 percent or 21.4 points to finish the session at 5,638.14. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago