SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Jan 20 Australian shares
trimmed losses on Tuesday as investors gave a small sigh of
relief after growth in China did not slow as much as feared.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was a mere 0.1 percent lower
at 5,302.7 by 0321 GMT. Earlier, the benchmark index was down
0.5 percent.
Market sentiment improved after China's economic growth held
steady at 7.3 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier,
beating forecasts for 7.2 percent.
"It certainly helped the materials space on the Aussie
market, but all in all the market has taken the data in its
stride, which in my view is a little bit disappointing," said
Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG.
China's growth for all of 2014 slowed to 7.4 percent,
Tuesday's data also showed, below the government's 7.5 percent
target and the weakest expansion in 24 years.
That should sustain worries about demand for commodities
such as iron ore, Australia's top export.
Stocks including global miner BHP Billiton climbed
off their lows in the wake of the Chinese data, but remained in
the red. BHP last traded at A$27.58, down 0.5 percent on the
day, but off the session low of A$27.16.
Rio Tinto fared better after reporting a sharp rise
in fourth quarter iron ore output. Shares in the miner were
little changed at A$54.15.
The top performer in the S&P/ASX 200 index was
Sirius Resources, which rallied 8.2 percent after
reporting it had discovered a significant zone of gold
mineralisation at the Baloo prospect on its Polar Bear project.
New Zealand shares were generally flat with the benchmark
NZX-50 index at 5,631.75 with most activity centred on
small and medium cap companies.
The strongest gain was posted by refinery operator NZ
Refining, which said it expected a full year profit
between NZ$9.5 million and NZ$10.5 million against last year's
loss, sending its shares 8.3 percent higher to NZ$2.48. The
price rose as far as NZ$2.50, its highest since April 2013.
Gold miner Oceana Gold was 4.0 percent higher at
NZ$2.62 after it said it produced more gold in the fourth
quarter and expected stronger results this year.
Telecommunications company Spark Ltd edged up to
NZ$3.34, the highest since December 2007, and Fletcher Building
and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare posted modest
losses.
(Reporting by Ian Chua and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)