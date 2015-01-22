SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australian shares looked set to
open higher on Friday, tracking a global rally after the
European Central Bank launched a 1 trillion euro rescue plan to
revive the euro zone economy.
The local share price index futures rose 1.2
percent to 5,427.0, a 7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.4
percent to 5,671.73 in early trade.
The ECB said it would purchase sovereign debt from this
March until the end of September 2016, by which time more than 1
trillion euros ($1.14 trillion) would have been created under
quantitative easing.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)