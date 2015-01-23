* ECB to buy 60 billion euros of bonds per month
* Australian rate cut seen more likely
* Saudi king death may mean oil rout reprieve
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 23 Australian shares
jumped to a 10-week high on Friday as investors cheered a larger
than expected economic stimulus package from the European
Central Bank, which added to growing hopes of a domestic
interest rate cut.
The death of Saudi king Abdullah encouraged investors to buy
energy stocks amid speculation a change of leadership in the
pivotal oil-producing nation might lessen a global supply
stand-off that has been driving the commodity's spot price down.
"The global easing phenomenon continues at an ECB level,"
said IG Markets institutional dealer Chris Weston, referring to
the ECB's launch of a bond-buying drive that will pump hundreds
of billions of new money into the sagging euro zone economy.
"We're seeing a situation where money has really no choice
but flow into stocks."
A surprise interest rate cut in Canada earlier in the week
boosted speculation the Reserve Bank of Australia may follow
suit, rather than raise rates as previously forecast, if key
domestic economic figures disappoint, Weston added.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 73.3 points or 1.4
percent to 5492.2 by 0144 GMT, its highest intraday level since
Nov. 12. Australian financial markets will be closed on Monday
for the Australia Day holiday.
Oil producer Santos led energy stocks higher,
gaining 6 percent, while Woodside Petroleum added 2.3
percent and Oil Search rose 2.5 percent. Resources contractor
Worley Parsons jumped 5 percent after winning a
services contract in Canada.
Miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto gained 2
percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
Smaller rival Arrium fell 3 percent after cutting
production targets and shutting a mine, while commodities
logistics firms Qube Holdings and MACA slumped
3.5 percent and 9 percent because of concerns they will lose
business as a result.
Among banks, Westpac Banking Corp, Commonwealth
Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank all added
1 percent.
New Zealand shares powered to a record high in early trading
with the benchmark NZX-50 index rising 1.1 percent to
5,708.91, wiping out the previous day's drop, as a weaker local
currency drew buyers.
The biggest listed company Fletcher Building was up
1.3 percent and telecommunications company Spark was
2.2 percent higher.
High yielding power companies gained, with Contact Energy
up 1.8 percent at a near six-year high of NZ$6.77,
while Mighty River Power, Genesis Energy and
Meridian Energy were all up between 2 percent and 3
percent.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)