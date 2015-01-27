(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Cecile Lefort and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Jan 27 Australian shares
rallied 0.6 percent early on Tuesday, in the first trading since
last week's stellar gains, as investors brushed off initial
fears that a leftist victory in Greece would bring turmoil in
euro zone.
Markets in Australia were closed on Monday for a holiday.
At 0202 GMT on Tuesday, the S&P/ASX 200 index rose
30.28 points to 5,532.1. Major resistance was found at the
November peak of 5,550.30 and a break would take it to the
highest since September.
"There is a bit of relief about Greece... It looks to be
largely a momentum play, we are back above 5,500 points," said
Ben Le Brun, a market analyst at OptionsXpress.
"Investors are still happy to take new positions when the
market is trading at these levels," he added.
The benchmark surged 4 percent last week, its biggest such
gain in three years, after investors cheered a larger-than-
expected economic stimulus package from the European Central
Bank.
Financials were the big winners, buoyed by shares in
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which reached a record
high of A$87.43.
Technology and healthcare stocks rose around 2.0 percent
while telecommunication and consumer shares chalked up smaller
gains.
Resource stocks fell. Iron ore mining firm Fortescue
was down around 6 percent to six-year lows. BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto slid between 0.9 and 1.7
percent on plunging iron ore prices.
Energy shares were also in the red, though Liquefied Natural
Gas Ltd (LNG) scored a two-month peak following a
business update.
New Zealand shares pushed on to a record high with buying of
top stocks helping send the benchmark NZX-50 index up
0.4 percent to 5,720.72.
The market's number two stock telecommunications company
Spark led the gains, up 1.3 percent to NZ$3.39, a level
last seen in December 2007, after it said a senior executive is
leaving.
Other leaders underpinning the gains were Contact Energy
, up 0.6 percent to a near six-year high of NZ$6.80,
along with casino operator Sky City, Auckland Airport
and online auction company Trade Me.
Among the decliners were retailers Kathmandu, down
2.9 percent to N$1.99 and the Warehouse down 1.1
percent to NZ$2.76. Both posted solid gains over the previous
week.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)