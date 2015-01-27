(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Cecile Lefort and Gyles Beckford

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Jan 27 Australian shares rallied 0.6 percent early on Tuesday, in the first trading since last week's stellar gains, as investors brushed off initial fears that a leftist victory in Greece would bring turmoil in euro zone.

Markets in Australia were closed on Monday for a holiday.

At 0202 GMT on Tuesday, the S&P/ASX 200 index rose 30.28 points to 5,532.1. Major resistance was found at the November peak of 5,550.30 and a break would take it to the highest since September.

"There is a bit of relief about Greece... It looks to be largely a momentum play, we are back above 5,500 points," said Ben Le Brun, a market analyst at OptionsXpress.

"Investors are still happy to take new positions when the market is trading at these levels," he added.

The benchmark surged 4 percent last week, its biggest such gain in three years, after investors cheered a larger-than- expected economic stimulus package from the European Central Bank.

Financials were the big winners, buoyed by shares in Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which reached a record high of A$87.43.

Technology and healthcare stocks rose around 2.0 percent while telecommunication and consumer shares chalked up smaller gains.

Resource stocks fell. Iron ore mining firm Fortescue was down around 6 percent to six-year lows. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto slid between 0.9 and 1.7 percent on plunging iron ore prices.

Energy shares were also in the red, though Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (LNG) scored a two-month peak following a business update.

New Zealand shares pushed on to a record high with buying of top stocks helping send the benchmark NZX-50 index up 0.4 percent to 5,720.72.

The market's number two stock telecommunications company Spark led the gains, up 1.3 percent to NZ$3.39, a level last seen in December 2007, after it said a senior executive is leaving.

Other leaders underpinning the gains were Contact Energy , up 0.6 percent to a near six-year high of NZ$6.80, along with casino operator Sky City, Auckland Airport and online auction company Trade Me.

Among the decliners were retailers Kathmandu, down 2.9 percent to N$1.99 and the Warehouse down 1.1 percent to NZ$2.76. Both posted solid gains over the previous week. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)