SYDNEY, Jan 28 Australian stocks are likely to open lower on Wednesday with investors poised to book some profits following a disappointing performance on Wall Street. Stock index futures fell 0.6 percent to 5,460.0, a 87.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. On Tuesday, the benchmark index rose for a fourth straight session to close at its highest in over two months. Inflation data due at 0030 GMT will be closely watched. A low reading of the underlying measures should fuel expectations for an interest rate cut. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2 percent to 5,726.1 in early trade, pulling away from a record closing high of 5,737.7.