(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Gyles Beckford and Ian Chua
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Jan 28 Australia's share
market, which has climbed the past four days, eased on
Wednesday as investors took profits on some of the best
performers such as the major banks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 15.7 points, or 0.3
percent, to 5,531.4 by 0208 GMT. It rallied 4.5 percent in the
past four sessions to a two-month high.
The big four banks were flat to slightly lower, with shares
in Commonwealth Bank retreating to A$87.45 from a
record high of A$87.65 on Tuesday.
"We've had a fairly good run... but now those global jitters
are coming back to haunt markets. Earnings in the U.S. were
reflecting that," said Stan Shamu, strategist at IG Markets.
Shamu pointed to sobering news from U.S. mining equipment
maker Caterpillar Inc, which cut its 2015 profit outlook
and warned the plunge in oil prices would hurt its energy
equipment business.
Indeed, falling oil and iron ore prices have taken a heavy
toll in mining and energy shares and confidence in the sector is
unlikely to return until commodity prices stabilise, analysts
said.
In contrast with Australia, New Zealand shares extended
their record-breaking run on Wednesday, reversing opening
weakness, with the benchmark NZX-50 index up 0.6 percent
at 5,775.9. It hit an all-time high of 5,779.6.
The market's number two stock telecommunications company
Spark remained ahead of the pack, up 2.6 percent to
NZ$3.48, a high last seen in October 2007. The stock has risen
11.7 percent this year, bolstered by its yield and earnings
outlook.
Other leaders underpinning gains were Contact Energy
, up 2.5 percent to a six-year high of NZ$6.95, and
healthcare equipment maker Fisher and Paykel Healthcare
, up 1.6 percent to NZ6.26, a one-month high, as the
softer NZ dollar is seen lifting earnings.
Financial services and banking stock Heartland
gained 6.7 percent to a record NZ$1.27 after it raised its
profit forecast.
Among decliners were casino operator Sky City down
1.9 percent to NZ$4.01, and retailer Kathmandu down 1
percent to N$1.96.