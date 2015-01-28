(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Jan 28 Australia's share market closed
higher for a fifth session on Wednesday as the major banks
bounced back from early declines in a sign that demand for
high-yielding stocks was still strong.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was a touch higher at 5,551.6,
having climbed a four-month peak. Earlier, the benchmark index
fell as much as 0.5 percent.
Commonwealth Bank erased losses to hit an all-time
high of A$87.97, surpassing the previous peak of A$87.65 set on
Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.0
percent, or 57.1 points to finish at an record closing high of
5,794.8.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)