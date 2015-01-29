* Market hits 20-week peak before falling
* Oil price fall sends sector down
* Growing chorus expectes rate cut
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 29 Australian shares
touched a 20-week intraday high before paring gains on Thursday
as a rout in energy stocks caused by plummeting oil prices
overshadowed expectations of an imminent interest rate cut.
After oil prices plumbed six-year lows overnight, large
energy companies warned of spending and earnings cuts, sending
the stocks lower.
But banks, retailers and other stocks said to benefit from
lower interest rates gained as the oil price slide, coupled with
lacklustre domestic economic data in recent days, added to
expectations that the Reserve bank of Australia will cut rates
at a Feb. 3 meeting.
"The energy sector is getting smashed, as expected," said
Evan Lucas, market strategist at trader IG Markets.
However, he added that "we are alive and kicking for a rate
cut next Tuesday", citing figures which showed December quarter
exports were flat despite higher prices.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose as much as a third of a
percentage point to its highest since Sept. 11, before trimming
gains to be up 0.1 percent or 6.5 points at 5559.3 by 0225 GMT.
Among energy producers, Woodside Petroleum fell
2.21 percent and Santos dropped 4.3 percent. Oil Search
dipped 2.8 percent after announcing plans to cut
spending and warning of an impairment charge of up to $200
million for 2014.
Beach Energy fell 4 percent after saying it will
cut spending by 20 percent because of the oil price slide.
Non-oil resources fared better. Iron ore producer Fortescue
Metals Group gained 5 percent after saying cost-cutting
had allowed it to continue operating profitably. BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto each fell half a percentage
point.
Among banks, which are expected to write more home loans if
interest rates fall, Commonwealth bank of Australia and
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group each rose half
a percentage point. National Australia Bank rose 0.3
percent.
Furniture and electronics retailer Harvey Norman
rose 1.7 percent and rival JB Hi Fi rose 1.2 percent
amid expectations they will increase sales if borrowing costs
fall.
New Zealand shares were marginally higher but trimmed their
gains after hitting a lifetime high for the fifth consecutive
session.
The benchmark NZX-50 index was up 3.5 points at
5,798.31, after hitting a record 5,820.14 after the Reserve Bank
of NZ said it would hold rates for some time and might cut them.
The biggest listed company Fletcher Building
bounded 1.4 percent higher to NZ$8.44 as the RBNZ singled out
the strong construction market.
Contact Energy, the number three stock, rose 1
percent to a six-year high of NZ$7.22.
