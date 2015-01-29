BRIEF-Street Capital says Q1 shareholders' loss per share was $0.02
* Street Capital Group Inc - total revenue was $10.8 million in Q1-2017 compared to $13.2 million
(Corrects number of consecutive gains in second graf)
SYDNEY Jan 29 Australian shares rose to a 20-week high on Thursday as hopes for an interest rate cut within days pushed up indexes even as oil prices at multi-year lows sent energy stocks sharply lower
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3 percent or 16.7 points to close at 5569.5, its highest since Sept. 10 and its sixth consecutive day of gains.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index touched a record intraday high before retreating to finish down 35.0 points or 0.6 percent at 5759.8. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Street Capital Group Inc - total revenue was $10.8 million in Q1-2017 compared to $13.2 million
SOFIA, May 10 Bulgaria plans to re-launch a tender to run and operate Sofia airport, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Wednesday.