SYDNEY, Feb 2 Australian shares are poised to
open lower on Monday, with buyers' appetite likely to be
tempered by weak U.S. growth, a pending Australian rate decision
and uncertainty in Canberra after conservatives suffered a shock
rout in a state poll.
Bounces in copper, coal and oil prices and a weaker Aussie
dollar should buoy resources stocks and help limit market
losses.
Local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent to
5,518.0 to sit at a 70.3-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close after a weaker session on Wall
Street. The Australian benchmark rose 0.3 percent to a near
five-month high last Friday.
Speculation over a possible party revolt against Australia's
conservative Prime Minister Tony Abbott grew on Monday following
an emphatic voter backlash in a state poll over the weekend and
a slump in his personal approval rating.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent to 5,737.2 in early trade.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)