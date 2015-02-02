* Interest rate cut expected Tuesday
* Eclipses weak U.S., China data
* Commodities prices fuel resources rally
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Feb 2 Australian shares
climbed to a fresh four-month high on Monday as investors
shrugged off lacklustre economic figures from the United States
and China to bet on an expected central bank rate cut pumping
extra cash into equities.
Bounces in key commodities prices at the weekend also pushed
resources stocks higher.
In less than six months, economists have changed from
predicting that the Reserve Bank of Australia would lift
interest rates in 2015 to tipping a rate cut at the central
bank's next meeting on Tuesday.
That has overshadowed a weaker lead from Wall St, where
stocks fell on Friday amid concerns about weak U.S. growth data
and the possibility that instability in Europe will hurt
corporate earnings.
Meanwhile, China's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
unexpectedly shrank for the first time in nearly 2-1/2 years in
January, according to figures released at the weekend.
"Everyone's just sitting waiting to see what the rates do
tomorrow," said Quay Equities director Andrew West, noting
unusually light turnover.
"The PMI was quite weak out of China over the weekend, but
oil had a good run so that's keeping some of the resources
stocks up."
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6 percent or 33.3
points by 0130 GMT, its highest intraday level since Sept. 5.
The benchmark has risen for each of past eight sessions.
Mining giant BHP Billiton rose 1.8 percent and Rio
Tinto edged up 0.1 percent as commodities rose across
the board.
Horizon Oil led oil stocks higher, echoing a rebound in the
oil price, up 8 percent and the biggest gainer in the index.
Rival Beach Energy jumped 5.2 percent, the fifth
biggest gainer, and oil giant Santos grew 1.7 percent.
Gold giant Newcrest Mining rose 2.8 percent and
smaller gold player Evolution Mining jumped 7 percent after the
gold price gained ground.
Banks, which stand to write more home loans if rates go
down, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and
Westpac Banking Corp each rose 0.3 percent while
Commonwealth Bank of Australia added 0.4 percent.
New Zealand shares were flat as investors consolidated after
stocks' record breaking 3.1 percent ascent through January.
The benchmark NZX-50 index firmed three points to
5,747.2, with telecommunications stock Spark, the
market's second biggest by capitalisation, leading with a 2.3
percent gain.
The biggest loser was outdoor clothing and equipment
retailer Kathmandu, which plunged 24 percent to a 2-1/2
year low after warning it expects a first-half loss on weaker
than expected sales.
Dairy company Synlait Milk fell 4.1 percent after
cutting its forecast payout to suppliers because of weak global
prices.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Giles Beckford)