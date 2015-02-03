* Market bets on rate cut later today

* Commodities up on better sentiment, oil price bounce

* Market highest since early September (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Feb 3 Australian shares rose for a ninth straight session on Tuesday, touching a five-month high as a drop in building approvals and a continued run of trade deficits added to intense speculation of a rate cut later in the day.

However, there was some caution leading into the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) rate decision at 0330 GMT, while underlying sentiment was supported by a bounce in the spot price of oil and other key commodities prices.

Data earlier in the day showed Australia posted a trade deficit for the ninth month in a row in December, while a decline in building approvals for the same month did little to sway investors from expectations the RBA will ease policy shortly.

"I don't think either of the figures would have changed traders' or investors' perceptions of what the RBA will do this afternoon," said CMC Markets chief market analyst Ric Spooner.

"We have seen some of the totemic high yield stocks down a bit which suggests a bit of caution leading into the RBA decision."

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 16.1 points or 0.3 percent by 0104 GMT, after earlier hitting its highest intraday level since Sept. 3. The benchmark has risen 4.2 percent since the start of 2015.

Among the most widely held yield stocks, telecommunications giant Telstra slid 0.6 percent and Commonwealth Bank of Australia declined 0.7 percent.

Energy stocks firmed in tandem with higher oil prices. Origin Energy jumped 5.5 percent, Woodside Petroleum rose 2.5 percent and Oil Search advanced 5.5 percent .

Flagship carrier Qantas Airways was hit by the oil bounce, down 5.6 percent.

Mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto also rose 2.4 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Shopping centre owner Novion Property Group jumped 10 percent to an all-time high after announcing an A$11 billion merger with rival Federation Centres, which was up 0.8 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZ50 index edged up 16.25 points or 0.3 percent to 5,772.93, keeping near an all-time closing high hit last week.

Clothing store Kathmandu rose 2.0 percent to a session high as investors scooped up cheap shares after the struggling outdoor wear retailer plumbed a 2 1/2-year low earlier, a day after the company said it expected to post a loss in the first half.

Accounting software developer Xero rose 1.8 percent, extending gains made on Monday when it said year-to-date sales rose 79 percent.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)