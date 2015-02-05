SYDNEY, Feb 6 Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, gearing up for a 12th straight session of gains as a rise in oil prices is seen as likely to support energy stocks. Wall Street climbed higher on merger news and a bounce in oil prices. The market focus will be on U.S. monthly employment data, due out later in the global day. Global miner BHP Billiton is poised to rise about 1.5 percent after its U.S. ADRs rose 1.68 percent. The local share price index futures rose 39 points or 0.7 percent to 5,794, a 0.3 percent discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 34 points on Thursday, closing at 5,811. New Zealand markets are closed for the Waitangi Day public holiday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)