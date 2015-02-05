SYDNEY, Feb 6 Australian shares are set to open
higher on Friday, gearing up for a 12th straight session of
gains as a rise in oil prices is seen as likely to support
energy stocks.
Wall Street climbed higher on merger news and a bounce in
oil prices. The market focus will be on U.S. monthly employment
data, due out later in the global day.
Global miner BHP Billiton is poised to rise about
1.5 percent after its U.S. ADRs rose 1.68 percent.
The local share price index futures rose 39 points
or 0.7 percent to 5,794, a 0.3 percent discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained
34 points on Thursday, closing at 5,811.
New Zealand markets are closed for the Waitangi Day public
holiday.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)