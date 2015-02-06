(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Feb 6 Australian shares scaled a seven-year peak on Friday in a winning run stretching 12 straight sessions, underpinned by gains in the utilities and energy sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 0.1 percent at 5,820.2, having earlier touched a historical peak of 5,850.9. The index has gained 9.6 percent in 12 sessions to match the longest winning streak on record seen in 2008.

The New Zealand share market was closed for a public holiday.