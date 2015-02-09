(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Feb 9 Australian shares pared early
losses on Monday but closed lower to end a 12-session winning
streak, weighed by resources stocks following surprisingly weak
trade data in China.
Financials turned around in late trading when bargain
hunters emerged, while gains in healthcare and energy shares
also helped.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell to 5,814.9 points at the
close of trade. The benchmark ended 0.1 percent higher on Friday
to its highest in nearly seven years. The index gained 9.6
percent in the last 12 sessions to match the longest winning
streak on record seen in 2008.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5
percent or 28.02 points to finish the session at 5,769.57.
