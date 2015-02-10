* Greek debt negotiations causing jitters
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Feb 10 Australian shares fell
for a second day on Tuesday, as concerns about Greek debt
negotiations gave investors good reason to cut back on exposure
after a run of gains stretching over two weeks.
Lacklustre domestic business confidence data added to the
cautious tone ahead of the domestic earnings season which is
expected to show the impact of a collapse in commodities prices
in the past six months.
"It's getting to that phase that markets generally get to
after a big run where investors ask themselves 'should I be
buying at these levels?" said IG markets strategist Stan Shamu.
"There's a bit of risk coming on board with Greece issues
dominating, and we've got some big earnings coming up."
The likelihood of a "Grexit" from the euro zone has
increased after a new Greek government ruled out extending the
country's bailout deal and said some reforms imposed by lenders
will be reversed. The European Commission warned Greece it
should not expect unconditional cooperation.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 14.9 points or 0.3
percent to 5800.0 by 0141 GMT, extending the previous day's
decline which followed a record-matching 12 straight winning
sessions.
Financial stocks, which posted steady gains throughout the
prior two-week rally, fell the most on Tuesday. Commonwealth
Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp
fell 0.6 percent each, while National Australia Bank
dipped 0.7 percent.
Insurers fared worse; QBE fell 1 percent and AMP
dropped 0.8 percent.
Energy stocks skidded as a bounce in the oil price overnight
failed to ignite hopes it will stage a full-blown
recovery.
Woodside Petroleum dropped 1.9 percent and Oil
Search fell 0.7 percent.
In the broader resources sector, BHP Billiton and
Rio Tinto gained about half of one percent after
commodities rose.
Mining services firm Bradken, which recently had a
takeover approach terminated because of concerns about industry
uncertainty, slumped 23 percent, the biggest fall on the market,
after it reported a half-year loss.
New Zealand stocks were firmer with the benchmark NZX-50
index 0.2 percent higher at 5781.03.
Casino operator Skycity reclaimed some of the
previous day's losses, rising 1.3 percent, as the government
indicated it might fund cost overruns for a proposed convention
centre project.
The No. 2 stock by capitalisation, telecommunications
company Spark, was up 0.9 percent while Auckland
International Airport was up 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)