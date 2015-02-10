SYDNEY, Feb 11 Australian shares are set to open about 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, boosted by hopes for a Greek debt deal that helped Wall Street post gains, but a fall in oil prices could hurt energy stocks. Resources stocks may face downward pressure after falls in copper, base metals and gold prices overnight. Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia are likely to rise after the bank recorded higher-than-expected earnings. The local share price index futures rose 24 points to 5,777.0, a 23.5-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 14.3 points in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 2.9 points to 5,781.0 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)