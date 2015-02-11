(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Feb 11 Australian shares fell for the
third straight session on Wednesday as energy stocks led the
market lower and investors remained cautious heading into
company reporting season.
A recent bull run lasting 12 straight sessions, equal to the
country's longest ever, has convinced many investors to take
profits, while uncertainty about a resolution to the Greek debt
crisis contributed to the hesitant tone.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 31.5 points or 0.5
percent to 5769.1 at the close of trade.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 5.1 points
or 0.1 percent to finish the session at 5789.2.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)