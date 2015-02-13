(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Feb 13 Australian shares surged to a near seven-year peak on Friday as firmer commodity prices and news of a ceasefire in Ukraine bolstered risk appetite.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 2.3 percent or 133.9 points to 5,877.5. It went as far as 5,893.5, its highest since May 2008 and putting it on track for a 1 percent weekly gain.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent or 37.2 points to finish at 5,786.54.