SYDNEY, Feb 16 Australian shares are set to open with a firm tone on Monday with higher iron ore, coal and oil prices buoying battered resources stocks at the start of a big week for company results. Share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,851.0, but that was a 26.5-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark rose 2.3 percent in the last session, having touched a seven-year peak of 5,893.5. Australia's top coal transporter, Aurizon Holdings, is due to publish first-half results. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.5 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Kevin Liffey)