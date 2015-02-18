SYDNEY, Feb 19 Australian shares are likely to
take a breather on Thursday tracking a weak Wall Street and
after domestic shares jumped to their highest since May 2008.
Miners and energy-related stocks are expected to fall
following a drop in gold, oil and iron ore prices. Iron ore fell
back to near its lowest in almost six years on Wednesday.
The local share price index futures was mostly
unchanged overnight, sitting at a 41.7-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1
percent on Wednesday.
Jupiter Energy announced it will shut oil
production after price falls.
Virgin Australia forecasts improved year after
posting small H1 profit
AMP annual net up 32 pct, below forecast
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent in early trade.
