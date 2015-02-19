* Shares drop 0.2 pct on Thursday
* Analysts expect consolidation after recent rally
* 70 shares up, 116 down, 14 unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Swati Pandey and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Feb 19 Australian shares took
a breather after a recent rally, falling 0.2 percent on Thursday
with energy and resources stocks weighing on the index after
iron ore, gold and oil prices dropped overnight.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 10.98 points to 5,904.7
points by 0143 GMT. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Wednesday to
its highest level since May 2008, and is up 9 percent so far
this year.
"The market has run up sharply so I'd expect it to pull back
over the next few days. We expect some consolidation to happen
now," said Shawn Hickman, trader and managing director at Market
Matters.
Major banks ANZ, National Australia Bank
and Westpac were down 0.1-0.4 percent.
AMP hit a 5-year high after a 32 percent rise in
annual net profit.
Energy-related stocks fell after a drop in oil prices
overnight. Woodside Petroleum, Drillsearch and
Sundance Energy were down 2-6 percent.
Kazakhstan-focused oil company Jupiter Energy Ltd
fell 6.7 percent after announcing plans to indefinitely shut
production.
Elsewhere, Crown Resorts rose to a five-month high
as earnings grew at its flagship local casino.
Shares of Wesfarmers, which runs Coles
supermarkets, fell over 2 percent after a poor earnings show.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index slipped 13.1
points or 0.2 percent to 5,728.23 in early trade, weighed by
selling in telecommunications company Spark after the
company announced a fall in half-year profit.
Spark fell 4.2 percent to a one-month low of NZ$3.17 after
the company said that its bottom line was hit by an ongoing fall
in income from fixed-line services.
Skellerup fell 3.6 percent to a two-week low of
NZ$1.34 after the agriculture company reported a fall in
half-year profits.
"Spark had a nice run-up ahead of its results, and investors
may have expected more...while Skellerup was considered to be a
poor result," said James Smalley, director at brokerage Hamilton
Hindin Greene in Christchurch.
Port of Tauranga fell 1.8 percent to a one-month
low of NZ$17.30 after the country's biggest port reported a fall
in half-year revenue, raising concerns of further weakness given
a fall in exports of dairy products, the country's biggest
export earner.
Further losses in the index were limited by gains in
accounting software developer Xero after it said it
would expand its product offering to include inventory
management.