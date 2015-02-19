(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Feb 19 Australian shares retreated from a seven-year high on Thursday, as a patchy reporting season prompted investors to sell while falls in key commodity prices overnight weighed down resources stocks.

After opening higher, the S&P/ASX 200 index soon lost ground to close down 11.5 points or 0.2 percent at 5,904.2 points. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Wednesday to its highest level since May 2008, and is up 9 percent so far this year.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent or 15.1 points to finish the session at 5726.2. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Meijer)