U.S. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin undergoes heart procedure
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Feb 20 Australian shares dropped 0.4 percent on Friday weighed down by financial, energy and resources counters and as corporate earnings continued to disappoint investors.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 22.7 points to 5,881.5 at the close of trade, still in sight of a 7-year high.
The benchmark eased 0.2 percent on Thursday but was up 0.07 percent in the week.
The index, which is up about 9 percent so far this year, is however expected to give up some gains as valuations remain high. It is trading at 14.2 times its 12-month forward earnings, higher than its 10-year average.
STW Communications and Transpacific Industries were the top index losers on Friday after dismal earnings. Energy-related stocks were battered down while miners BHP Billiton and Fortescue fell 0.8 and 2.4 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended up 0.4 percent, or 22.72 points, to finish the session at 5,748.95. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.
(Adds details, background throughout) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, May 3 Global dairy prices rose on Wednesday for the fourth international auction in a row, a strong indicator that last year's recovery is back on track. The GDT Price Index climbed 3.6 percent, with an average selling price of $3,166 per tonne, in the auction held in the early hours of Wednesday. The index had risen 3.1 percent at the previous sale. After two years of declining prices, farmers